Ameesha Patel turned heads at producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception. The Bollywood actress showcased her impeccable style, flaunting her cleavage and toned waistline, in a floral embroidered lehenga ensemble, which consisted of a deep V-neck blouse, a flowy skirt and a dupatta. The attire combined modern elements with traditional flair, incorporating handcrafted bead and crystal embroidery in a palette of pale rose, beige and soft moss tones. Ameesha completed her stunning look with statement earrings, minimal makeup and a simple hairdo. Ameesha Patel Drops Swimwear Look on Insta! Gadar 2 Actress Shares Racy Pics Flaunting Cleavage in Bikini With DG Logo Print.

Ameesha Patel’s Style

