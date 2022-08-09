Ananya Panday is giving major fashion goals in her cool and cozy outfits that are no less stylish! The Gen Z style icon is bewitching us in corset top and baggy pants that she wore Liger promotions. The strapless crop top looked voguish with white cargo pants and classic boots. She ensured that her style quotient keeps ticking with her radiant fashion that channels the casual-chic in her. Ananya rounded off the look with shoulder-length hairdo that amped up her gorgeous ensemble perfectly. Ananya Panday Looks Funky in Orange Mesh Top and White Denims, Flaunts Her Dramatic Style for Liger Promotions! (View Pics)

Ananya Panday in Corset Top and Baggy Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)