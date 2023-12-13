Actress Ananya Panday mesmerised fans in a captivating tangerine floral saree, showcasing her fashion finesse. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star stunned in the ensemble, complementing it with a chic low bun hairstyle. Her choice of nude, understated makeup added a touch of elegance to the look, resonating with simplicity and class. Ananya's picture exuded grace and sophistication, captivating the attention of her admirers and setting fashion goals with her effortless yet striking appearance. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

See Ananya Panday's Latest Picture Here:

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)