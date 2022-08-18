For Liger promotions, Ananya Panday 's wardrobe has been very in-vogue. Now, during her Indore time, the actress went the boss Lady way and opted for a grey chequered pantsuit paired with black corset top that suited her to the 't'. Further, to accentuate her look, she accessorised her outfit with stylish black boots and hoop earrings. Not to miss, her neatly done hair and makeup. Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in a Hot Blue Outfit With Cut-Out Details for Liger Promotions (View Pics).

Ananya Panday for Liger Promotions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)