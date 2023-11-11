Ananya Panday is on a roll, recently gracing the launch event of a flagship store for a premium brand in New York. The Liger actor looked stunning in a blue bodycon dress, effortlessly capturing attention alongside Kim Kardashian, supermodel Ashley Graham, former tennis player Serena Williams, and Freida Pinto. Ananya recently shared two pictures, providing a glimpse of her fun moments with the attending celebrities. Posting about the glamorous night on Instagram, Ananya appeared like a million bucks in a powder-blue floor-length gown with silhouette. The outfit was elegantly paired with a dazzling diamonds, including a choker and layered chains extending from the neck to the waist. Ananya Panday Poses With Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams at an event in NYC (See Pic & Watch Video).

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

