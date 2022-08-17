Ananya Panday, who is awaiting the release of her next Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda has been churning some jaw-dropping style file during her film's promotions. Having said that, the actress' latest OOTD is bold and stunning. As she opted for a figure-hugging dress in blue with cut-out detail at the front. Not to miss, her hair styled in soft waves. Ananya Panday Is Bold and Beautiful as She Poses in Sexy Thigh-High Slit Dress for Liger Trailer Launch! (View Pics).

Ananya Panday for Liger Promotions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

