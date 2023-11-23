Ananya Panday wowed her Instagram followers with a recent post showcasing her in a stunning strappy sheer dress. Radiating elegance, the actress paired the outfit with a sleek updo and classic glamorous makeup, exuding timeless charm. Her ensemble was complemented by a small silver handbag and black-and-silver peep-toe heels, adding finesse to her appearance. The photo drew admiration for Panday's sophisticated yet trendy style, capturing attention for her fashion sense and graceful aura. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

See Ananya Panday's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

