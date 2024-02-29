Get ready to level up your style game with Ananya Panday! Feast your eyes on her latest ensemble for a brand's promotional photoshoot, featuring a mini skirt, suit, and shirt. She's the ultimate boss babe, effortlessly slaying the style game! Adding her own twist, she leaves the bottom half of the shirt unbuttoned. She accessorises her look with metallic pumps and a chic diamond crossbody bag. With makeup that's subtly sophisticated, reminiscent of an office-ready look, she rocks a radiant base and hints of peach on her lips, eyes, and cheeks. And to top it all off, her hair is elegantly tied back, completing her look with finesse. Ananya Panday Drops More Pictures From Her Paris Haute Couture Week Runway Debut; Actress Looks Absolutely GORGEOUS in Rahul Mishra’s ‘SUPERHEROES’ Collection (See Pics).

View Ananya Panday’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

