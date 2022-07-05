Ananya Panday spread the radiant vibe in her sizzling Alex Perry outfit that she wore for 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya's hot-chic mini dress made a strong case for all the neon lovers. Her strapless green bodycon dress was a perfect fit for the evening and gave the absolute summer vibe for the season. Her black heels by Christian Louboutin completed her stylish look in an extremely beautiful way. The young actress was also spotted grooving with the South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda who accompanied her to Karan Johar's iconic show. Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 Outfit Photos: Brahmastra Actress Wears Floral Cut-Out Bodycon Dress To Sip ‘Koffee’ This Year!

View Pics of Ananya Panday in Alex Perry Neon Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Ananya Panday Grooving with Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

