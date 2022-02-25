Ananya Panday is one fab girl who knows how to slay in the style department. Now, sharing a series of saucy snaps today on her Instagram, the actress could be seen posing in a little black dress by Dolce & Gabbana with button details in front and a plunging neckline. Indeed, she looks simply gorgeous in the sophisticated mini. She gets our vote! Ananya Panday Looks Like a Mermaid in a White Bikini in Her Underwater Pics!

Ananya Panday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

