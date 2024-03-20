In her latest Instagram post, Ananya Panday wore a chic halter neck top in a vibrant pink hue for an event. The top featured a studded applique in the front, a cute tie-up at the back, and a collar with textured detailing. To amp up the glam quotient, she added a matching extravagant cape. She paired the top with shimmery black flared pants. She accessorised the look with heels, rings, and heart-shaped, vibrant green earrings. Her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit, with a dewy and radiant base and hints of peach swiped onto her lips, cheeks, and eyes. The actress finished off her look with a neatly tied, high-up ponytail. Ananya’s fashion statement is undeniably one for the lookbooks, showing her distinctive style. Ananya Panday Steals the Show at Lakme Fashion Week in Rahul Mishra's Stunning Attire (View Pics).

View Ananya Panday’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

