Actress Ananya Panday, known for her never-ending craze for fashion, recently sported another glamorous look. She was seen at an event wearing a full-sleeved blue turtleneck gown. She completed the look with diamond jewels and and tied ponytail hair Ananya looked gorgeous as she posed for the cameras. BFF Suhana Khan reacted to her post with heart emoticons. Check it out below! Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

