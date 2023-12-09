Tripti Dimri, who portrayed the character Zoya Wahab Riaz in the blockbuster film Animal, is currently hailed as the ‘National Crush of India.’ This beauty has not only won hearts on the big screens but also off-screen. Tripti, known for her impeccable style statements, has delivered some mind-blowing performances in the past. The actress has effortlessly rocked various outfits, catering to every occasion. Currently, all eyes are on her simple yet classic look. Tripti was spotted outside T-Series’ Mumbai office today, donning a white kurta with intricate embroidery paired with light blue jeans. She accessorised with drop earrings, a wristwatch and strutted in matching footwear. Just like her classic ensemble, she kept her hair and makeup simple and elegant. Tripti Dimri Makes Bold Style Statement in Strapless Silvery Body-Hugging Gown (See Pics).

Tripti Dimri Making A Classic Style Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

