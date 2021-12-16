Ankita Lokhande married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 14. The duo dated each other for a long period of time and have finally entered wedlock. Right from the pre-wedding festivities to D-day, pics of Ankita-Vicky are all over the internet. Now, we've got our hands on a few clicks from their reception time which sees Ankita in a red banarasi saree and sparking jewellery looking gorg. On the other hand, Vicky could be seen in a black sherwani.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

The Smiling Newlyweds!

