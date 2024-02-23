In her most recent Instagram video, Anushka Sen gives off an effortlessly cool and casual aura, donning a cropped blue top paired with joggers, setting new fashion goals for spring and summer. Opting for simplicity, the actress chooses not to accessorise, complementing her ensemble with just white sneakers. Her makeup is minimal, featuring a subtle lip gloss. Playfully posing in the video, she runs her fingers through her luscious, loosely styled hair, adding a touch of playful charm to her look. Anushka Sen Dons a Three-Piece Ivory Co-Ord Ensemble As She Gets Appointed As the Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism (See Pics).

Watch Anushka Sen’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

