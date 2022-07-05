Model April Love Geary had a busy Fourth of July weekend as she strut her stuff in an itsy-bitsy red thong bikini, flaunting her desirable curves. She took to Instagram to share a post giving a good view of her peaches in a tiny bikini and a white cowboy hat. She captioned the image, writing, “Save a horse…” followed by a cowboy emoji. April posted an IG story showing off her toned body and she described this snap by writing, “The thicker the thighs, the bigger the heart?” with a crying laughing emoji.

April Love Geary Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Love (@aprillovegeary)

April Love Geary Hot Snaps on IG

April Love Geary (Photo Credits: Instagram)

