Ariana Grande stepped out in style, rocking a fabulous denim outfit for a day out. Sporting a cute mini denim skirt paired with a grey top and a denim shirt featuring fur borders, she nailed the effortlessly chic look. Adding a touch of glamour, she wore chic floral-printed thigh-high boots, giving her ensemble a fashionable edge. To complete her look, Ariana accessorised with a sleek red clutch, a dainty necklace, and elegant stud pearl earrings, even bringing along a cute teddy bear companion. Her makeup was flawless, with a radiant base and delicate hints of pink on her cheeks and lips, enhancing her natural beauty. Adding a trendy twist, she opted for cloud liner eye art, showing her creativity and style. Finally, her signature high ponytail perfectly topped off the look, adding a touch of Ariana's iconic charm to the ensemble. Ariana Grande Oozes Whimsical Pixie Vibes in a Stunning Multi-Coloured Floral Dress (View Pics).

View Ariana Grande’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

