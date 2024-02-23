Ariana Grande isn't just a powerhouse in the music industry; her influence extends seamlessly into the world of fashion as well. Her latest outfit, a dress featuring leafy and floral patterns, oozes whimsical pixie vibes. The dress features delicate flowers in shades of pink, red, and white, perfectly complemented by intricately designed leaves that accentuate her figure flawlessly. With understated yet chic accessories like simple stud earrings and vibrant neon pink pumps, Ariana effortlessly enhances her ensemble. Her makeup, shows off her flawless complexion, highlighted by a classic winged eyeliner and a hint of sheer lip gloss. Completing the look with her blonde hair neatly pinned up, Ariana looks picture-perfect. Ariana Grande’s Gorgeous Floor-Length Pink Fringe Gown Steals the Spotlight, See Pics.

View Ariana Grande’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

