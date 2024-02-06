Ariana Grande, the multi-talented star, shared a stunning Instagram post recently in which she channelled Barbie vibes. She rocked a beautiful floor-length pink fringe gown with a charming knotted bow at the front. To complete the look, Ariana paired it with matching pink shoes and hoop earrings. Her dewy pink makeup perfectly complemented her overall style, and her long blonde hair was elegantly tied into a high ponytail, rounding off her flawless look. Ariana Grande Look Book: From Winged Eyeliner to Bronzed Skin, Here’s How to Look Like the 7 Rings Singer.

View Ariana Grande’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell)

