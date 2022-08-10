Indian singer Arjun Kanungo is all set to get married with his girlfriend Carla Dennis on August 10. Yesterday, the couple had their mehendi ceremony and a few photos from the rituals have made it online. The pics see the soon-to-married duo all happy and looking stylish in traditional attires. Not to miss, the bride-to-be's pink lehenga. Arjun Kanungo To Tie Knot With Long-Time Fiancee Carla Dennis in August, Singer Talks About Their Honeymoon Destination!

Arjun Kanungo- Carla Dennis Mehendi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Tashan (@bollywood_tashan)

