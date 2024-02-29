Arjun Kapoor unleashes his suave side, sending hearts racing with his latest look! Embracing James Bond vibes in a sleek all-black suit, he exudes undeniable charm. Stepping out in style, he dons a perfectly tailored black suit paired with a crisp shirt and trousers. Adding flair, he accessorises with black shoes, a silver chain, shades, and rings. His impeccably groomed beard adds an extra dash of allure. And topping it off with finesse is his neatly tied ponytail, completing the effortlessly cool ensemble. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: The Blue Eyed Boy Living by the Mantra, Do Well, Live Well and Dress Really Well!.

View Arjun Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

