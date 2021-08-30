Pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham has been several stunning pictures of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her growing baby bump. Currently, she is pregnant with her second child. Now, the diva has shared a nude snap of her and has set the internet on fire. While sharing the same, she wrote, "uh oh she's naked again." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)