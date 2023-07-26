With her radiant face and personality, actress Avneet Kaur has been a delight to watch, both on and off the screen. Having carved a space in our hearts with her stellar performance Tiku Weds Sheru, this diva often leaves us swooning over her sense of style too. Recently, Avneet shared a picture on her social media account looking like a queen in a red strapless gown, and left us grasping for air! The B-town diva looks beautiful, classy and trendy- A Perfect Picture. She accessorised the outfit with a shiny ring finger, ear ring. Avneet Kaur Looks Hot In Sizzling Blue Dress, Tiku Weds Sheru Star Is A Pure Stunner (View Pics).

Check Out Avneet's Instagram Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)