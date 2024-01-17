Ayushmann Khurrana demonstrated impeccable style at the BVLGARI India Men’s jewellery event in Mumbai, where he serves as a brand ambassador. The actor opted for a chic beige checked suit paired with a brown T-shirt, exuding sophistication. Adding a touch of flair, he adorned a Kada Bracelet as an accessory. Completing his classic ensemble, Ayushmann chose black formal shoes, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary fashion. Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Check Out His Most Dapper Looks, One Picture At a Time!

Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest look

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: X)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: X)

