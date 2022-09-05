Disha Parmar has always been an absolute enchantress when it comes to flaunting the ethnic style in the most effortless manner. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress shared pics in white saree that went perfectly well with the embellished blouse. She weaved six yards of elegance in the traditional outfit that looked beautiful with her statement jhumkas. She kept her tresses open and created magic with her ethnic-chic look! View pics of the enchantress below. She is definitely a vision to behold! Disha Parmar Channels the ‘Quintessential 60’s Heroine’ in Pink Silk Saree! View Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress' Beautiful Pics

Disha Parma in White Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

