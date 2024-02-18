The 2024 BAFTAs will occur at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024, starting at 7 pm GMT. The ceremony will be broadcast for viewers in India, beginning at 12:30 am on February 19. The event will see the presence of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is set to present an award. Deepika recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a sneak peek of her outfit for the occasion. The actress looked stunning in a silver embroidered saree by Sabyasachi paired with a matching backless blouse. She accessorised her look with elegant diamond earrings and kept her makeup minimalistic. BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone To Join Global Stars as One of the Presenters at the Prestigious Event.

Deepika's Look For BAFTA 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone Shared Her Look On Her Instagram Stories

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story

