Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, took to Instagram to share a saucy snap on Friday. The Bigg Boss fame sure created an online buzz while flaunting major cleavage in a black crochet bikini top. Monalisa, who enjoys more than five million followers on the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform, is a heartthrob of many for her titillating content online. Be it her desi bhabhi avatar or sexy siren show, Monalisa never fails to impress her fans. With her latest sexy act, the 40-year-old has once again become the talk of the B-town, aka Bhojpuri-town! Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa HOT Video: Bigg Boss Fame Sparkles in Sheer White Saree and Blue Blouse in Instagram Reel.

View Hot Photo Shared by Monalisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

