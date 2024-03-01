Bhumi Pednekar wowed her fans by wearing a stunning sky-blue mirror work lehenga at a wedding, offering fashion inspiration for upcoming spring and summer celebrations and festive occasions. The lehenga, featuring a cropped top and halter neck, is embellished entirely with exquisite mirror work, complemented by a matching dupatta. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and matha patti. Bhumi's flawless makeup included a radiant base, bronzer, highlighter, and pretty pink shades on her cheeks, lips, and eyes, with a subtle winged liner. Her hair was styled into braids adorned with blue droplet-shaped clips, perfectly completing her look. Bhumi Pednekar’s Pink Ethnic Dress With Flared Sleeves Steals the Spotlight, Taking Ethnic Fashion to New Heights! (View Pics).

View Bhumi Pednekar’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

