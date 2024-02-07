Los Angeles has been drenched in rain this week, but Bianca Censori braved the elements, opting for a daringly transparent raincoat instead of the usual bundled-up attire. The Yeezy architect, accompanied by her husband Kanye West who sported multiple layers and a full-face mask, headed for a studio session. From the viral photos, Censori was all nude under the poncho, wherein she completed her bold look with black leather knee-high boots. Perhaps the rapper was laying down tracks for his upcoming album during this rainy day inspiration? Kanye West Drops Almost Nude Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Skimpy Outfits and Showing Plenty of Skin! (View Pics).

Bianca Censori Goes Nude Under Ranicoat:

Bianca Censori's Bold Fashion Statement:

#Yeezy takes wife #BiancaCensori out for a naked stroll in stormy LA wearing a see-through raincoat because... well, nothing seals in freshness like plastic wrap! pic.twitter.com/IC73Eko9oP — Brad Markowitz (@bradmarkowitz) February 7, 2024

