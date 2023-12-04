Blackpink's Jisoo, beyond her prowess as a phenomenal singer and actress, is a leading fashion icon, showcasing impeccable style in every ensemble. The K-pop star's cold-season style is a fashionista's dream, offering inspiration to slay the winter in style. From soft yellows , daytime pastel blues and ravishing blacks to even animal prints! Jisoo graces Instagram with a winter fashion spectacle. The luxury brand ambassador's chic posts offer constant fashion inspiration, whether she's slaying a breezy morning look or radiating in the night. As the K-pop idol effortlessly transitions from one stylish ensemble to another, she invites us into a world of fashion brilliance that defines winter sophistication. Catch a glimpse below! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun Call It Quits: Busy Schedules Lead to Breakup.

Cosy in Blue! Jisoo in a pastel blue knitted jacket

Sweatshirt Fun

Donning The All-Black Ensemble With a Butterfly Belt

Winter-Ready in Long Black Leather Jacket and Beige Trousers

Pretty in Prints! Animal Printed Fur Coat Over White Tee and Washed Denims

