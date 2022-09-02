Jennie Kim ensures that her style speaks for herself that makes her cut above the rest! BLACKPINK's singer recently posted a picture in black bralette and denim jeans while striking a sexy pose in the chic outfit. The K-pop star went an extra mile ahead in flaunting her toned midriff in ultimate fashion. She modishly paired her Calvin Klein bralette with charcoal black denim jeans and the BLINKS can't get enough of the stunner! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie New Allegedly Leaked Pic Goes Viral; Fans Worry As Unknown Person Gives New Disclosure to The Dating Rumors!

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jennie in Sexy Bralette and Denim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

