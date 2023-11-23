Jennie recently delighted fans by sharing pictures of her memorable moment receiving an Honorary MBE. The rapper exuded elegance in a stunning long white full-sleeve off-shoulder gown, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. Known as the "Human Chanel," Jennie continued to captivate with her fashion choices, donning a cute long black dress paired with a matching jacket and a charming bow in her hair during the prestigious meeting with King Charles. King Charles III Honours BLACKPINK Members With Honourary MBEs at Buckingham Palace for Their Advocacy Roles at Glasgow's COP26 Summit.

View Jennie's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

