Pink is undoubtedly a tricky colour to pull off. No, do not get us wrong. It is a cute, lovely and happy colour. But a step in the wrong direction, and pink can make you look like a pauper in seconds. Or, you have to be Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, to don different shades of pink in one single look and still emerge looking like the queen that she is! BLACKPINK’s lead singer Lisa pulled off a risky look, and how!

The 24-year-old shared a couple of photos on Instagram flaunting her new hairstyle – a pink-dyed bob haircut. Lisa matched her hair colour with a soft fuzzy sweater in bubblegum pink shade and manicured pink nails. She captioned this post with a series of pink emojis – including a heart, a cherry blossom, a strawberry, a ribbon and a pink flower.

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

