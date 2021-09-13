BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut with “LALISA,” and the music video is shattering record after record. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Thai-born rapper is kicking off smokestorm on Instagram by sharing one look after the other from her latest performance. Lisa on Monday shared a bunch of photos looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black and gold ensemble. She is wearing a Vivienne Westwood Silk corset top with a lot of BVLGARI jewellery. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Drops LALISA Special Stage MV; K-Pop Girl Group Member Looks Bold and Sexy in Dazzling Outfits (Watch Video).

Lisa Looks Bewitching in Black and Golden Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

So Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lalisa Star Is Indeed The Golden Girl of BLACKPINK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Watch Video of LALISA by BLACKPINK’s Lisa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)