In her latest Instagram post, Blackpink's Lisa nails the business chic vibe in a stunning off-white coordinated pant suit outfit, perfectly paired with a crisp white top for an outing. The singer finishes off her look with a stylish burgundy purse. Her makeup is simple, fresh, and dewy, featuring the iconic Korean-style pouted lips. Lisa's fashion statement is undeniably one for the lookbooks, showing her distinctive and trendsetting style. Blackpink’s Lisa Makes a Style Statement in a Dreamy Blue Gown at the Buckingham Palace (See Pics).

See Blackpink’s Lisa’s Pics Here:

