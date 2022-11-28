Britney Spears' latest Instagram post is NSFW! Well, as the singer this time posted two pictures of herself on IG that see her completely naked posing in a bathtub. To note, quite strategically, she used her hands to cover her boobs and pink flower emoji to hide her private parts. "I like to suck," she captioned the nude photos. Have a look. Britney Spears Goes Fully Nude As She Enjoys ‘Me’ Time at the Pacific! (View Pics).

Britney Spears Nude in Bathtub:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

