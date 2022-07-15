BTS' Jin ensures that he remains at the top of his fashion game and treats the ARMY with his handsome looks. Recently, the Kim Seok-jin took to Instagram to post pics from J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box' pre-release party and we must say, he looked dapper in the stylish outfit and made heads turn with his debonair fashion. He paired a natty long black blazer with denims and made his style do wonders for the fans. Along with him, other members of the BTS band, including RM, Jungkook and V also graced J-hope's solo debut event. BTS’ Jin's Latest Instagram Post Goes Viral! ARMY Reacts to K-Pop Star’s Pics and Floods the Internet With Adorable Messages!

View Pics of BTS' Jin From J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box' Release Event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

