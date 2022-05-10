RM is the tall, handsome, smart and kind-hearted member of the K-pop boy band BTS, whose typical day out outfits are as cool as his personality. From cute overalls and casual Tees, to warm coats, Kim Namjoo's Instagram handle has a variety of different charms through his many personal styles. Recently the Rap Monster posted a series of pictures that shows that Joon has an amazing day out in nature. RM was seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and a black bucket hat and also made sure to put the mask on! Remember 'Koya The Koala' Named in Honour of BTS' RM aka Namjoon? It's All Grown Up and Has Her Own Little Joey Kalani (See Pics and Video).

Take A Look At The IG Post, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)