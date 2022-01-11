On New Year's eve, Big Hit Music announced that all the BTS members will be releasing their self-designed merch for ARMY. Recently, Kim Taehyung's self-designed Mute Boston Bag has created a massive storm on Internet as fans are going insane to buy the classic leather bag. V also designed some super cute brooch set as a part of artist-made collections for fans into the bargain. The brooch sets include designs of creative faces, colourful flower buddies, and cloud drops. Fans are already in love with V's artwork! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's Self-Designed Merch 'Mute Boston Bag' is in Popular Demand, HYBE Unveils the Leather Bag on Twitter (View Pic).

Check Out The Merch Here:

Check Out The Price Of The Brooch Set:

[INA GO] PO ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS V 💰PRICELIST | book slot 100k — Brooch set (Faces) 465k — Brooch set (Flower Buddies) 600k — Brooch set (Cloud Drops) 465k — Mute Boston Bag 2.870k ✈️Cargo+tax 📦Safe packing 📍Jakarta 📅Till sold out 🍊 https://t.co/6BKiGOxydc pic.twitter.com/QH3elRMTq7 — 🇮🇩🇰🇷 chingujajan (@chingujajan) January 10, 2022

