Anne Hathaway looked like a vision in white as she walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022. She was present for the premiere of her new period drama, Armageddon Time. Anne opted for a gorgeous Armani Privé gown in white for her appearance. The back of Hathaway's gown had an oversized bow that flowed into a long train. To finish off her look, she wore the Mediterranean Reverie necklace and minimal makeup. WeCrashed Trailer: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Star in This Workplace Drama Premiering on March 18.

Take A Look At Her Photos Below:

anne hathaway at the cannes film festival. she looks so angelic pic.twitter.com/YPdk9HdCAU — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 19, 2022

