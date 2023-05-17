Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and BLACKPINK's Lisa made their glamorous arrivals for Bulgari's event in Venice, Italy. The four gorgeous A-list stars posed together and the Internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the event as fans can't stop gushing about their style, glamour and beauty. Speaking about their dress, Lisa and Zendaya stuck to black off-the-shoulder looks, Hathaway wore the most bedazzled ensemble of the four, opting for a hooded silver and gold dress with a high leg slit and Chopra went ahead with dark pink cut-out gown and choker. Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Makes Red Carpet Debut in High-Slit White Gown (View Pic).

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

