Seasoned actress Cate Blanchett, known for her fashion-forward choices, surprised the audience at the AACTA Awards with a vibrant pink dress and oversized polka-dot bow. as headgear. Laughter filled the room as she jokingly announced, "Middle-aged Barbie here!" presenting the Trailblazer Award to colleague Margot Robbie. The playful outfit sparked amusement and applause, a testament to Blanchett's characteristic wit and confidence. Check out the fun video below. AACTA 2024 Winners: Margot Robbie Bags Lead Actress For Barbie, Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor Award For Oppenheimer - Check Out Full List Here.

Cate Blanchett in Pink as 'Middle-Aged Barbie':

Cate Blanchett as ‘Middle-aged Barbie" at the AACTA awards. pic.twitter.com/tqIbSrHdaz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 10, 2024

Margot Robbie Thanks Cate Blanchett:

“i have been adoring you from afar for as long as i can remember. to be adoring you now at such close proximity is truly overwhelming.” – margot robbie to cate blanchett at the aacta awards pic.twitter.com/tVeeumwUFl — Rina (@bbblanchett) February 10, 2024

