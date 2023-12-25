Amid Christmas 2023, Khushi Kapoor set hearts racing with her festive elegance. The actress shared delightful Instagram moments, cuddling her furry companion in endearing videos and pictures. Khushi's ravishing look in a red mini dress adorned with a cape captivated viewers, accentuating her holiday spirit and style. Her shared moments exuded warmth, spreading joy and admiration for her fashionable yet heartwarming celebration alongside her beloved pooch, resonating with fans during the festive season. BLACKPINK's LISA Delights Fans With Surprise Cover of Britney Spears' 'My Only Wish (This Year)' - Watch Video.

See Khushi Kapoor's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

