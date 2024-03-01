Among the many A-listers and celebrities attending the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, wedding of the year, Indian cricket stars stand out. Zaheer Khan, accompanied by his wife Sagarika Ghatge, looks relaxed in a white and blue striped shirt paired with white trousers. Hardik Pandya makes a stylish statement in a red shirt with prints and brown pants. Krunal Pandya opts for a black shirt with prints and a black trouser. Ishan Kishan keeps it cool and casual in an all-black ensemble, while Suryakumar Yadav keeps it laid-back in a white t-shirt, blue denim, and a pair of sunglasses. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Pop Sensation Rihanna Reaches Jamnagar To Perform at Couple's Marriage Celebrations (Watch Video).

Cricketers Head to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebration

Cricketers at Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge Making Their Way to the Airport

Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Hardik Pandya Leaves for Jamnagar To Attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Celebration

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Suryakumar Yadav With Wife Devisha Shetty Leaving to Join Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Suryakumar Yadav With Wife Devisha Shetty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are All Smiles at the Airport

Krunal and Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ishan Kishan Looks Stylish as He Heads To the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

