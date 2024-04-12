Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, treated her fans and followers to stunning pictures from their recent beach getaway! Rocking a stunning black and red bikini, Georgina is giving major glam goddess vibes as she chills on the shore of a beach. That sequinned top with sleek black sunglasses is total glam. Her makeup is effortlessly chic, keeping it low-key for that beachy glow. Plus, can we talk about her flawless braided hair? Perfection! Cristiano Ronaldo is rocking those shorts, looking absolutely fit and fabulous himself! 'Soulmate' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Romantic Picture With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Instagram Post).

View Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

