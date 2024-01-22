The Bakr Al-Sheddi Theatre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, played host to the fourth edition of the Joy Awards. A constellation of stars descended at the awards ceremony. Among the prominent figures who attended the event was none other than Georgina Rodriguez, the Spanish model, influencer, and football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend. All eyes were on her as she captivated onlookers with her stunning presence. Georgina looked stunning in a dazzling silver gown by Lena Berisha. Completing her ensemble were chic black gloves, a dazzling diamond necklace, and stylish black heels. Her makeup, kept understated, highlighted her natural beauty, while loose waves framed her effortlessly chic look. Cannes 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Makes Heads Turn at the Cannes Film Festival (View Pics).

Check Out Georgina Rodriguez's Stunning Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

