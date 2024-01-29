Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, sure knows how to take a vacation. The Spanish supermodel took to Instagram to post several pictures from her beach vacation in the idyllic Maldives. In some of her pictures, she nails the beach glam look in a stylish printed green top and bikini bottom. In the other pictures, we see a heart-shaped formation in the sea, water villas, and clear white sands glistening in the sunlight. Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles on the Lavender Carpet at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia (View Pics).

You Can View Georgina Rodriguez’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)