Rashmika Mandanna attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 with effortless style, dazzling in two distinct looks. For her first appearance, she wore an elegant all-black ensemble, consisting of a tailored and buttoned top paired with trousers featuring a draped front. Transitioning to her second look, she looked glamorous in a stunning black gown adorned with gold and silver metallic embellishments. Her short hair was delicately blown out, complementing her flawless makeup that accentuated her features perfectly. Rashmika effortlessly captivated attention and radiated beauty in both of her remarkable outfits. Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in Dusty Pink Sequinned Saree, Sets Major Ethnic Fashion Goals (View Pic).

Rashmika Rocks an All-Black Outfit

Rashmika at The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Rashmika Dazzles in a Black, Silver and Gold Gown

