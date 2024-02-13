At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Madame Web’, Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular role, channelled her character with a stunning sheer chain metal dress. The gown's intricate links resembled webs. Dakota rocked a plunging neckline. Completing her look with nude underwear and black strappy heels, she accessorised the look with a sparkling diamond necklace and rings, ensuring they complemented rather than overshadowed her dress. With her signature bangs and flawless makeup featuring a pop of pink on her lips, Johnson's ensemble was perfectly balanced. The nude nails directed attention back to her outfit. Dakota Johnson Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Queen and No One Can Question Her Supremacy!.

View Dakota Johnson's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

Dakota Johnson at the world premiere of "Madame Web". pic.twitter.com/Km5FIrEYdI — 21 (@21metgala) February 13, 2024

February 12th, Dakota attending the premiere of Madame Web in Los Angeles, California! 🕸️ #DakotaJohnson #MadameWeb {4} pic.twitter.com/LNZSVjgpzp — Dakota Johnson Source (@SourceJohnson) February 13, 2024

