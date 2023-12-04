The third annual Academy Museum Gala in LA was a star-studded affair, and India's own Deepika Padukone was there to add her dazzling touch. Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, DP opted for a show-stopping velvet one-shoulder dress for the Hollywood event. The plunging neckline exuded elegance, while the natural makeup and minimal accessories kept the focus on the dress's drama. She truly embodied effortless sophistication, making us proud once again. Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 Gown Shared Resemblances With Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar Outfit!

Deepika Padukone for Annual Academy Museum Gala:

Deepika Padukone attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/eLZ4JYmhQ8 — @21metgala (@21metgala) December 4, 2023

Isn't She Just Gorg?

deepika padukone for the 3rd annual academy museum gala omgggg pic.twitter.com/qMWDeKO3WO — 🍜 (@iluvmuffinss) December 4, 2023

